Ceiling plaster of police station falls in Thane

The plaster on the ceiling of a room in a three-storey police station building in Thane city, Maharashtra, collapsed on Tuesday, as reported by civic officials.

The incident occurred at 12:24 pm at the Wagle Estate police station building, which is approximately 30-35 years old, according to Yasin Tadvi, the chief of Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) disaster management cell. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

A portion of the ceiling plaster of police inspector’s room located on the first floor fell down. The remaining portion of the ceiling was also in a dangerous condition, he said. Local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot and cleared the debris, the official said.

The TMC engineers will take a call on the structure, he said.