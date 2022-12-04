Central Railway announces special train between Mangaluru - Mumbai from December

Konkan Railway in coordination with the Central Railway will operate special trains between Mumbai and Mangaluru to clear extra rush of passengers during winter, an official release in Mangaluru said on Sunday. Train No. 01453 Lokmanya Tilak (T)-Mangaluru Junction Special (Weekly) will leave from Lokmanya Tilak at 10.15 pm every Friday from December 9 to January 6.

The train will reach Mangaluru Junction at 5.05 pm the next day. Train No. 01454 Mangaluru Junction-Lokmanya Tilak Special (Weekly) will leave from Mangaluru Junction at 6.45 pm every Saturday from December 10 to January 7. The train will reach Lokmanya Tilak at 2.25 pm the next day. The trains will have a total of 17 coaches including one two-tier AC coach, three 3-tier AC, and eight sleeper coaches, the release said.