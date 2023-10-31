Central Railway introduces flexible work timing for employees to avoid peak hour rush

The Central Railway (CR) is set to introduce flexible working hours for its staff in the Mumbai division starting from November 1. This initiative marks a significant milestone, as CR becomes the first central government organization to implement such a system. Approximately 4,000 employees in the Mumbai division will have the option to select their preferred working hours, providing them with greater flexibility and convenience.

The concept of staggered working hours was first explored back in 2015-16 when Mumbai's local trains witnessed a surge in accidents and commuter fatalities due to overcrowding and overcrowded stations. In response, the government urged private companies to adopt flexible working hours to alleviate congestion on local trains. According to CR sources, an internal circular has been circulated among employees outlining the introduction of flexible working hours. The circular emphasizes that this initiative will enable employees to avoid peak commuting hours to and from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

CR authorities have proposed two time slots for employees to choose from: 9:30 am to 5:45 pm and 11:30 am to 7:45 pm. Employees will have the flexibility to select one of these schedules, with any changes required to be made at the beginning of a new month. Requests for mid-month changes will not be accommodated, ensuring smooth operational efficiency and ease of travel, according to a CR official. This strategic move aligns with an ongoing mega block on Western Railway (WR), offering the CR administration a unique opportunity to test the effectiveness of the flexible working hours initiative. It primarily benefits employees who work in the Mumbai division but reside in areas served by the Western line.