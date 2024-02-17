Central Railway Mega Block Disrupts Pune-Miraj Rail Services Till February 22

The Central Railway (CR) has announced a mega block on the Pune-Miraj section from February 17 to February 22, impacting several train services. This block is necessary for track doubling and various engineering and signaling telecommunication works.

Several trains will be affected by this block. The Kolhapur-Pune Express is canceled on February 20 and 21, the Pune-Kolhapur Express is canceled on February 21 and 23, and on February 22, the Kolhapur-Mumbai Koyna Express and the Mumbai-Kolhapur Koyna Express are canceled, TOI reported.

Additionally, DEMU No. 01542 Kolhapur-Satara leaving on February 21 and 22 will short-terminate at Karad, meaning this train will remain canceled between Karad-Satara. Train No. 11040 Gondia-Kolhapur Maharashtra Express departing from Gondia on Feb. 21 will terminate at Pune, remaining canceled between Pune-Kolhapur. Train No. 11039 Kolhapur-Gondia Maharashtra Express departing from Kolhapur on Feb. 22 will depart from Pune, remaining canceled between Kolhapur-Pune.

Hazrat Nizamuddin-Yeshvantpur Express departing from Hazrat Nizamuddin on February will run via the Daund-Kurduwadi-Pandharpur-Miraj diverted route and will not reach Pune. On February 21, the Bengaluru-Jodhpur Express will run on the diverted route Miraj-Pandharpur-Kurduwadi-Daund-Pune and will not arrive at Sangli, Karad, and Satara.

On February 17 and 18, the Kolhapur-Mumbai Koyna Express leaving Kolhapur will depart at 10:15 a.m. instead of 08:15 a.m., two hours late. The Mysore-Ajmer Express leaving Mysore on Feb. 15 will be regulated for one hour. The Mysore-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express departing from Mysore on February 16 will be regulated for 1.5 hours.

The Bengaluru-Jodhpur Express departing from Bengaluru on February 18 will experience a delay of one hour and twenty-five minutes. The Pune-Kolhapur Express departing from Pune on Feb. 19 will be delayed by one hour. The Bengaluru-Jodhpur Express leaving Bengaluru on February 19 will be delayed by one hour and forty-five minutes. The train departing from Miraj on February 20 will experience a delay of thirty minutes on the Miraj-Pune special section. The Hazrat Nizamuddin-Vasco Goa Express departing from Hazrat Nizamuddin on February 21 will be delayed by two hours on the section.