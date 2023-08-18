Central Railway's Zero Scrap mission gains momentum

Central Railway has launched a Zero Scrap initiative as part of which the railway authorities have been diligently identifying and disposing of various types of scrap, prioritising the removal of overaged locomotives, surplus diesel locos, un-operational rail lines, and overaged or accidental locos/coaches.

Central Railway has notched a milestone by achieving scrap sales amounting to an impressive Rs 132.47 Crores in the current financial year, spanning from 1 April 2023 to 15 August 2023.

This achievement represents a remarkable increase of 20.41 per cent when compared to the Railway Board's pro-rata target for the same period. The success of the Zero Scrap mission is evidenced by the diverse array of items that have been sold, contributing to this substantial revenue generation. These items include- 5669 metric tonnes of Rails/P. Ways, 09 Locomotives, 133 Coaches, 53 Wagons.

Mumbai Division led the charge with a scrap sale of Rs 24.36 crore, Bhusawal Division contributed significantly with sales totalling Rs 17.99 crore and Solapur Division achieved a sale figure of Rs 8.09 crore. Nagpur Division played its part with a noteworthy sale of Rs. 9.66 crore, Pune Division contributed Rs. 14.33 crore to the total, Matunga Depot emerged as a strong contender, recording sales amounting to Rs. 23.56 crore, the Electric Loco Shed Depot of Bhusaval made a substantial contribution with sales of Rs. 13.50 crore. These divisions and depots collectively stand as major contributors to the success of the Zero Scrap mission.