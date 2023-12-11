Centre agrees to buy unsold onions amid Maharashtra protests against export ban

The central government is prepared to buy onions from farmers that are left unsold or unable to be auctioned. Efforts are underway to address the situation, especially in light of the export ban, as stated by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the legislative council on Monday.

He was replying to a query raised by the Leader of the Opposition, Ambadas Danve, who sought to know the measures being taken by the state government in view of the ban on the export of onions.

Fadnavis made this statement following his meeting with Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal in Mumbai on Saturday night. The meeting focused on addressing the challenges encountered by cultivators in the state.

Farmers are badly affected by unseasonal rains. The ban on export of onions by the Central government is not in the interest of farmers, who are forced to resort to protests in Maharashtra, said Danve, who belongs to Shiv Sena (UBT). He questioned whether the state government would take up the onion export ban issue with the Centre or bear the losses suffered by onion growers.

The Centre has banned onion exports till March 31 next year to increase domestic availability and to keep prices in check. Replying to Danve, Fadnavis said he discussed the onion export ban issue with Goyal.

Generally, the export of onions is allowed when there is a huge production of the crop. However, the onion production dipped by 25-30 per cent this time. In such a scenario, allowing the export may lead to a shortage of the bulb and other issues, he said.