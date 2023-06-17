Centre has taken several measures to combat menace of drugs, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the Centre has taken several measures to combat the menace of drugs as he appealed to youths to stay away from narcotic substances.

Speaking at an event here, Fadnavis said the government is taking action against drug peddlers and arrests have been made in that connections.

De-addiction is possible by imbibing spiritual strength and moral values. Police and laws alone cannot ensure de-addiction. Youths themselves also have to move away from addiction, he said at a function to felicitate Acharya Mahashraman of the Jain Terapanth sect who is in here to spread awareness of de-addiction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have taken several initiatives at the national and international levels to combat the menace of drugs, he said. Chanakya had said that one doesn’t have to fight a war to defeat someone but ensure they become addicts. The addiction will prevent them from focussing on the work they take up, he said underscoring the need to fight the growing problem of drug dependence.