Centre requests Maha govt for consent to hand over control of Ambedkar’s house in London

Centre has requested the Maharashtra government for its consent to hand over the control of Dr B R Ambedkar’s house in London to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), an official said

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) official, the file has been submitted for approval. The state government bought the three-story, 3.1 million pound home on King Henry's Road in north London in 2015 with the intention of converting it into a museum.

In 2020, the house was converted into a museum and thrown open to public. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, lived in the house in 1921-22.

The CMO official said, The MEA has requested the state government to give consent to hand over control of Dr Ambedkar’s home in London to it. The 2,050 square feet residential property in London went up for sale through an estate agent in 2014.

The Federation of Ambedkarites and Buddhist Organisation (FABO) UK had written to the Indian government to urge them to purchase it as a historically important monument. The decision for Maharashtra to purchase the house was later cleared by the Narendra Modi-led government.