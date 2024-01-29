Ch. Sambhajinagar: Chilli from Sillod District to Be Inspected for GI Tag

A team of GI central experts from Chennai will soon visit the village for testing in connection with the GI rating being given to chilli from Amthana, Shivana and Golegaon in Sillod taluka in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which has gained a reputation across the state due to its high spice and high durability.

Chilli is widely cultivated in Amthana, Shivna and Golegaon fields of Sillod taluka. The peppers here are more spicy and last longer. Hence, this chilli is known across the state. Due to the hot and humid climate of the region, black texture of the soil, and high levels of zinc, manganese, phosphorus and humic acid in the soil, chilli has been found to have more carotenoid content.

This chilli doesn't respond to the fungus

This chilli doesn't respond quickly to the fungus. Carotenoid causes more pepper pungency. The pungency takes into account the smell, the pungent taste, and the loss of saliva when touching the skin. Kiran Pawar of Abhinav Pratishthan, Sillod; Santosh Patil sent a proposal in this regard and brought the matter to the notice of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Since then, there has been a move to get the chilli GI rated. In this regard, a team of GI central experts from Chennai will soon visit Amthana, Shivana and Golegaon villages in Sillod taluka for testing.

It is also exported abroad

Chilli from Sillod taluka is exported to West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh as well as parts of North India, Mumbai, as well as Dubai, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Arab countries.



So far, 34 products of the state like Deogarh Hapus, Nashik grapes, Jalgaon's banana and brinjal Bharit, Wahegaon's turmeric, Alibaug's white onion, Nagpuri orange, etc. have been given GI rating. Now, chilli in Sillod taluka is moving in that direction.