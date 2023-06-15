Chandrapur: 22 animals enroute to slaughter rescued, six detained with five vehicles

In a successful operation conducted by the Rajura police on Wednesday, a total of 22 animals destined for slaughter were rescued on Dewada Road. The animals were being transported illegally in a vehicle. The police arrested six individuals involved in the act and seized five vehicles that were used for the unlawful transportation of cattle.

The suspects have been identified as Gopal Samaya Kundara, Balaji Arun Thorat, Dilip Kisan Bawne, Ajay Bapu Mengirwar, Sagar Shyamrao Madavi and Syed Nasif Syed Faem.

The Rajura police received a tip-off regarding the smuggling of cattle in five pickup vehicles on Dewada Road. Acting swiftly on the information, the police set up a trap and intercepted the mentioned vehicles on the Devapur-Dewada road. Upon inspection, it was discovered that the vehicles were illegally transporting 22 animals. The police promptly rescued all 22 animals and ensured their safe transfer to the Ujjwal Gaurakshan kendra in Lohara. In addition, a substantial amount of Rs 23.80 lakh in cash, along with the five pickup vehicles and the cattle, was seized as evidence.