Chandrapur: Nurse dies at govt medical college due to inadequate treatment, raises concerns

A distressing incident unfolded at the Government Medical College in Chandrapur, as a nurse, who played a pivotal role in patient care and recovery, tragically lost her life due to inadequate treatment. This incident has sparked concerns over the quality of medical care available to healthcare workers and the public alike.

Seema Meshram, a dedicated nurse at the Government Medical College hospital, was on duty during a night shift in the maternity ward on August 16. Shockingly, she fainted during her shift and was transferred to the intensive care unit. In a grievous lapse, no doctors were available to provide immediate care at this crucial time. Tragically, Seema did not receive any treatment until 11 am the following day. Recognizing her deteriorating condition, her family sought assistance from a private doctor and later rushed her to Nagpur on Friday. However, the journey ended in tragedy as Seema Meshram passed away en route.

The incident has raised critical questions about the accessibility of proper medical care for medical staff and the general populace.

Despite efforts to seek clarifications from Chandrapur Medical College Dean Milind Fulpatil and Medical Superintendent Nivrutti Jiwane, both remained unresponsive. Lokmat reached out to them for clarification, but their silence has only intensified concerns surrounding this deeply regrettable incident.