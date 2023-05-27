Chandrapur: Roaming tigress captured after 5 months, brings relief to villagers

The forest department was able to catch the tigress that had been roaming around Sawali taluka for the past five months. They made her unconscious in room number 114 of the Vyahad Khurd sub-forest area, which is part of the Sawali forest range office. This news brought relief to both the villagers and the forest department. Around 70 people were involved in catching the tigress.

Trap cameras and over 100 personnel were deployed to catch the tigress. She will be sent to the Gorewada project in Nagpur. The Chief Conservator of Forests in Chandrapur took the necessary action. Under the guidance of the officials, including the Divisional Forest Officer, Assistant Conservator of Forests, and Forest Range Officers, along with the Conservation Team and other forest staff, a dedicated effort was made. The Livestock Development Officer, along with a skilled shooter, also played significant roles in the operation.

The areas of Bormala, Chak Virkhal, and Wagholi Buti in Sawali taluka suffered severe consequences. On March 30, a tragic incident occurred when a four-year-old boy named Harshal Kalmeghe defecated near his house and was tragically picked up and killed by the tigress. Another resident, Mandabai Sidam, lost her life on April 18 in Chak Virkhal. Similarly, on April 26, an elderly woman named Mamta Bodalkar was also killed. Additionally, the tiger attacked a woman named Pramila Rohankar in the Wagholi area in Vyaha Khurd.