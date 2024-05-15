Chandrapur: Tiger Attack Claims Life of Young Farmer, Second Incident in a Row

Chandrapur: A young farmer from Khangaon village in Chimur taluka was killed by a tiger. The incident came to light around 6 am on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Ankush Khobragade (33). On Tuesday, a tiger killed a man in the Ballarshah forest range. This is the second incident in a row in the district.

Ankush Khobragade, a farmer from Khangaon under the Chimur forest range in the Brahmapuri forest division, was going to keep cattle in his field. His farm is adjacent to the Chimur-Warora state highway. He slept on the farm all night to guard the field. He was suddenly attacked and killed by a tiger around midnight on Tuesday. Since then, the tiger has completely eaten half of its body.

The incident came to light when his younger brother went to the farm as his brother, who comes every morning with bulls and cattle, did not come home. He immediately informed the villagers. The entire village gathered at the spot. The forest department was informed about the incident. Forest range officer Kishore Deulkar along with his staff reached the spot.