Theft in Navneet Rana’s House: Servant Absconds With Rs 2 Lakh, Case Registered

BJP's Amravati Lok Sabha candidate Navneet Rana's servant has absconded after stealing two lakh rupees in cash from his flat in Khar. The accused servant's name is Arjun Mukhiya and Khar police have registered a case in this matter and are searching for him.

According to the police complaint filed by Sandeep Sase, the private assistant of Navneet Rana's husband Ravi Rana (Independent MLA from Amravati). Rana provides funds for household expenses, these funds along with important documents, are kept in a wardrobe located in the bedroom of their flat. The key to this wardrobe is placed on a hanger nearby. In February, Ravi Rana had given Sase two lakh rupees for household expenses, which Sase stored in the bedroom wardrobe.

Ravi Rana had hired Arjun Mukhiya, a resident of Darbhanga in Bihar, for domestic work ten months ago. Mukhiya lived in the servant quarters. His intention was to steal the amount, and after committing the theft, he went to his village during the second week of March for Holi, citing the reason to meet his family. Mukhiya did not return to work and is not answering calls.

Sase needed money for expenses, so when he opened the wardrobe on May 13, he discovered that the two lakh rupees were missing. He informed Ravi Rana about it and suspected that the servant had stolen the money. Subsequently, Sase went to the Khar Police Station and filed a complaint of theft.