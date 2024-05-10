Navneet Rana Faces Legal Action for Controversial Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha MP and BJP candidate from Amravati, Navneet Rana, finds herself embroiled in a legal tussle following her remarks against Rahul Gandhi. The Shadnagar Police Station has registered a case under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in response to a complaint filed by the FST flying squad of the Election Commission (EC).The complaint, lodged by Krishna Mohan, a member of the FST on election duty, alleges a violation of electoral rules due to Rana's comments. Specifically, Rana's statement, "if voted for Rahul Gandhi, vote goes to Pakistan," has drawn sharp criticism and legal action.

According to Police, "We got a complaint from FST flying squad, EC for Violation of Rules.

The remarks, deemed inflammatory by many, have sparked controversy and prompted swift action from law enforcement. Section 188 of the IPC pertains to disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant. In this case, the alleged violation of electoral rules forms the basis of the charges against Rana.“We got a complaint from the FST flying squad, EC for Violation of Rules. The complaint was given yesterday. Krishna Mohan, FST of EC who is on election duty has made a complaint on the comment ‘If voted for Rahul Gandhi, the vote goes to Pakistan," the police added. They further stated that the case has been filed under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

