SEIL Purvanchal delegation felicitated

Aurangabad: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) organised a programme at Rukmini Auditorium of MGM University on Monday to felcitate ‘Students Experience in Inter-State Living (SEIL)' delegation which arrived in the city from Purvanchal region.

Industrialist Ram Bhogale, ABVP West Zone joint coordinator Ray Singh, reception committee chairman Sanjay Tambolkar , ABVP Deogiri region chief Dr Sachin Kandle and others were present.SEIL coordinator Shivanand Singh introduced the representatives from Purvanchal.

Ram Bhogale said that students of our State should also go to Purvanchal to get social experience. He said that the SEIL initiative inspires youths for patriotism.

Ray Singh talked on ‘One People, One Nation and One Culture. Local students presented Bharud, Bhajan art forms in the cultural programme session. After this, the student arrived from Purvanchal presented their songs and plays. Rishikesh Kekan proposed a vote of thanks. Shubhada Nagre and Shivshankar Shere conducted the proceedings of the programme.