Chandrashekhar Bawankule claims Ajit Pawar to campaign for 'Lotus symbol' in 2024 elections

A recent rebellion among some MLAs, including Ajit Pawar, has resulted in a vertical split within the NCP, leading to the emergence of two factions. While the Ajit Pawar faction is attempting to persuade Sharad Pawar to join the BJP, the opposition parties have already begun campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In the midst of these developments, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has made a striking assertion.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule visited Pathri, where he engaged with local traders at the Panchayat Samiti Complex. Following that, he proceeded to inaugurate the war room in Omkarnagar and later addressed a gathering, during which he made the statement.

In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Ajit Pawar will campaign for the lotus symbol (referring to BJP). Now, an alliance has been formed between BJP, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). As a result, in the forthcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections, Ajit Pawar will be campaigning for the lotus symbol, as stated by Bawankule.

When questioned about the possibility of Sharad Pawar joining the BJP, Bawankule responded with a suggestive statement. He said, "As of now, it wouldn't be appropriate to claim that Sharad Pawar will join the BJP. Let some time pass, and you'll witness a different scenario." This statement has ignited a lively debate and speculation among people.