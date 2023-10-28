Chandrashekhar Bawankule claims video of Fadnavis’ I will return remark was posted by enthusiastic party worker

One day after the Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared an old video featuring former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis proclaiming his return to lead the state, the state party president, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, clarified that the video was posted by an enthusiastic party worker and should not be misinterpreted.

Talking to reporters, Bawankule also said that the upcoming Maharashtra elections would be fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He was on a tour of Palghar district as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s preparation for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Maharashtra BJP on Friday posted a four-year-old video of Fadnavis announcing that he will return to helm the state, prompting speculation in political circles. I will return for building a new Maharashtra, the state BJP posted in the evening on social media platform X, along with the video. However, the post was deleted two hours later.

Some enthusiastic party worker posted an old video of Maha Janadesh Yatra, where Devendra Fadnavis had said that he will return (to lead the state). Hence, there should be no misunderstanding about it, he said. CM Shinde is and will be the chief minister of the state and the elections will be fought under his leadership. The central leadership as well as Devendra Fadnavis have said the same thing, Bawankule said.