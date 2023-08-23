"Chandrayaan-3's achievement fills hearts with pride": Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

India has created history with the successful soft landing of ISRO’s third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM), making it only the fourth country to do so, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his emotions following the successful landing of India's Chandrayaan's Vikram lander. He watched the live telecast at Varsha, CM’s residence Varsha. The Chief Minister, along with all present, joyfully applauded and celebrated the campaign's success. Sweets were also distributed among the attendees. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that this is a moment of pride for every Indian. The accomplishment has instilled a sense of pride in the hearts of all Indians. This achievement belongs to all the scientists, technicians, and researchers of the country, as CM stated.

प्रत्येक भारतीयाला अभिमान वाटावा असा हा आजचा क्षण आहे...



बुद्धिवंतांचा देश अशी ओळख असलेल्या आपल्या भारताने आज हे देदिप्यमान, ऐतिहासिक यश मिळवलं आहे…



‘चंद्रयान ३’ मोहिमेमधील विक्रम लॅन्डर चंद्रावर उतरले आणि या मोहिमेतील सर्वांत महत्त्वाचा टप्पा आज पार पडला…



या यशाने सर्व… pic.twitter.com/lMQ41GvVAT — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) August 23, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 mission has been on a journey to the moon since its launch on July 14. Chandrayaan-3’s lander (Vikram) has a rover (Pragyan) inside it. Launched on 14 July, the lander module of Chandrayaan-3 successfully separated from the Propulsion Module on Thursday, 35 days after the mission was launched.

A successful mission would make India only the fourth country to successfully land on the moon, after the former USSR, the United States and China, and mark its emergence as a space power, just ahead of national elections next year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is also looking to spur investment in private space launches and related satellite-based businesses. India wants its private space companies to increase their share of the global launch market by fivefold within the next decade.