Chaudhary Charan Singh Awarded Bharat Ratna to Lure Jayant Chaudhary to BJP, Says Sanjay Raut (Watch Video)

Shiv Sena Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut has once again attacked the Narendra Modi government over the Bharat Ratna awards given to former Prime Ministers P.V. Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, along with agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna.

Attacking PM Modi, Sanjay Raut said that while three Bharat Ratna awards are usually announced in a year, the PM announced five, alleging that it was because of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "Bharat Ratna is given after considering the political benefits of it," he stated.

"Chaudhary Charan Singh is being awarded Bharat Ratna because they want Jayant Chaudhary to join their party...," he stated. Sanjay Raut made a similar statement on Friday. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Sanjay Raut said, “Prime Minister Modi, who calls himself a Hindutva-vadi, has once again forgotten Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray. First two and now three leaders have been honoured with Bharat Ratna in barely one month. However, neither Veer Savarkar nor Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, who deserve Bharat Ratna more than anyone else, have been acknowledged.”

Sanjay Raut Attacks PM Modi:

#WATCH | Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "...Bharat Ratna is given after seeing the political benefits of it. The law is that in a year only three people can be awarded with Bharat Ratna...Five people are being given. All this is being done for political benefits...Chaudhary… pic.twitter.com/kunG1Bljq0 — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

Raut said, “After Karpuri Thakur and LK Advani, today Chaudhary Charan Singh, P V Narasimha Rao, and M S Swaminathan have been honored with Bharat Ratna. Other leaders are waiting too.” He added, “But why has the PM forgotten Shri Balasaheb Thackeray, who is the real architect behind the Hindu wave sweeping the country? And remember, it is because of Balasaheb that PM Modi could hold the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya.”

He further wrote, “Now that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Center has shown political generosity by honoring P. V. Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and Pranab Mukherjee a few years ago, they must show the same generosity and declare Balasaheb Thackeray ‘Bharat Ratna’ as well.”