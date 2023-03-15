Chhagan Bhujbal alleges Uddhav Thackeray proposed other names for Maharashtra CM post before taking charge.

After the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the then Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray put forward the names of two Shiv Sena leaders for the post of Chief Minister. NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has allegedly claimed that these names were later dropped and Uddhav Thackeray became the chief minister.

The meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi was held in Mumbai during which leaders of all three parties -- Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress - were present. There was also a discussion on the upcoming election strategy. On this occasion, Chhagan Bhujbal also made a goof-up.

Bhujbal said," After the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, it was certain that one of the members of the Shiv Sena would be the chief minister. But when Uddhav Thackeray was told that he would be the chief minister, he named Subhash Desai and Eknath Shinde for the post. However, all Shiv Sena leaders, including NCP and Congress leaders, including Sharad Pawar, urged Uddhav Thackeray to become chief minister."