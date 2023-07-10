Chhagan Bhujbal attacks Sharad Pawar, says rebellion in NCP took place in his family

Amidst the ongoing turmoil within the NCP, senior leader of Ajit Pawar camp, Chhagan Bhujbal, has reacted strongly to Sharad Pawar's Saturday rally in his bastion Nashik. In response, Bhujbal said the rebellion in the party took place in the Pawar’s family and not because of him. Sharad Pawar saheb, why did you come to Yeola? I could not understand it. I am not responsible for the rebellion. It happened in your family," Bhujbal said at a press conference here.

Hitting out further, Bhujbal said he was an OBC (other backward classes) leader who holds rallies and gives speeches and, therefore, Sharad Pawar, popularly referred to as Maratha strongman, may have chosen his backyard Yeola for the gathering."Pawar saheb thinks I have created this rebellion but I have nothing to do with it. It has happened in his family. Praful Patel is his colleague in Delhi, Ajit Pawar is his family and Dilip Walse-Patil is his close aide," Bhujbal said.Bhujbal said he felt "sad" that Pawar came to Yeola but did not go to a rally that was organised by the NCP in Walse Patil's constituency.Bhujbal, along with eight NCP leaders, including Ajit Pawar, had joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2 after splitting from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.He said, "Pawar saheb said in the rally he apologizes to the people as giving me the candidature was a mistake. However, due to me, development took place in Yeola. Therefore, there is no question of apologizing."In how many places will you apologise, Bhujbal asked Pawar.