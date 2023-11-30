Chhagan Bhujbal faces opposition from members of Maratha community during tour of rain-hit villages in Nashik

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal encountered opposition from members of the Maratha community on Thursday as they raised slogans against him and displayed black flags during his visit to villages affected by unseasonal rains in Nashik district. The protest was in response to his stance on the Maratha reservation issue.

Although Bhujbal met farmers at a few villages in the district, he had to cut short his visit to some other villages due to the stiff opposition by the Maratha community. Bhujbal has been expressing opposition to the Maharashtra government's proposal, led by Eknath Shinde, to include Marathas in the OBC community to extend reservation benefits to them. The minister has consistently criticized Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, sparking a verbal conflict between the two. Bhujbal's stance has elicited displeasure from the Maratha community.

Ahead of the tour by the Food and Civil Supplies Minister to the villages in his assembly constituency Yeola in Nashik district on Thursday, a man from Somthandesh village called and urged him not to visit the place as he would face opposition by the local Marathas. A video clip of the man’s phone call went viral on social media. Nonetheless, Bhujbal visited the village, where the Maratha community members opposed him. They later sprinkled gomutra (cow urine) on the road used by Bhujbal, saying it was aimed at purifying the place.

People from the Maratha community also gathered at the Vinchur Chaufuli intersection in Yeola town and shouted slogans against the minister. They raised ‘Bhujbal Go Back’ and ‘Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha’ slogans. Due to this, Bhujbal was forced to change his route, sources said. To avoid any untoward incident, Nashik Rural police maintained strict vigil during Bhujbal’s tour, an official said.

Bhujbal then went to Vanasgaon and other areas to inspect the crop losses caused by the unseasonal rains. But there also, the Maratha agitators showed black flags to his convoy. As a result, he had to cut short his tour and return to Nashik, the sources added.