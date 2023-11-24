Chhagan Bhujbal offers to resign from Ajit Pawar cabinet under one condition

State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal in his recent interaction said while serving in the government, I actively engage in discussions and express my opinions freely. I have made it clear to government officials that I speak my mind wherever necessary. Despite inquiries about why I haven't resigned from my ministerial position, I have conveyed to my leader, Ajit Pawar, that if he perceives any issues with me, he can simply send a message for my resignation. These sentiments are not recent; during an OBC meeting in Ambad, Minister Chhagan Bhujbal mentioned that I had communicated the same when he visited Ambad before the gathering.

Manoj Jarange Patil has been extensively touring the state advocating for Maratha reservation, hosting meetings across various locations to emphasize the government's ultimatum. However, Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has taken a contrasting stance by opposing the inclusion of Marathas in the OBC category. Bhujbal, during a meeting in Ambad, Jalna, explicitly warned against such inclusion, highlighting potential adverse consequences. This opposition from Bhujbal suggests a unified front within the government. In response to the overall issue, Bhujbal has straightforwardly stated that he is prepared to resign if his actions are perceived as causing trouble for the government.

Minister Chhagan Bhujbal emphasized that political positions and ministerial roles are not the sole essence of life. He asserted that being a minister does not define one's worth. Bhujbal underscored his 35-year-long commitment to advocating for OBC rights, expressing support for providing reservations to Marathas. However, he clarified that the fight is also to safeguard existing reservations, as the inclusion of Marathas may impact the educational and job opportunities of some individuals. Bhujbal highlighted the challenges faced by OBCs, including outdated data and a lack of central government funds. He criticized the secretive nature of nighttime meetings and encouraged inquiries to be directed to the Chief Minister and Home Minister. In response to criticism from Manoj Jarange Patil, Bhujbal retorted, asserting that his worthiness is not to be questioned, citing his background as a gardener and a Dalit SP (Superintendent of Police). He addressed the newly emerged notion that certain occupations, including gardening, were considered criminal, expressing frustration at the reluctance of some to engage in constructive dialogue.

In the midst of the ongoing discussions, leaders are united in their assertion that Maratha reservation should be granted without adversely affecting OBCs. Manoj Jarange Patil resorted to a hunger strike, with Bhujbal claiming that he had been targeted from the outset and receiving conflicting messages daily. Bhujbal suggested a solution by proposing separate reservation for the Maratha community, emphasizing the complexity of accommodating 375 castes within the OBC category. Despite the High Court accepting the law, the Supreme Court rejected it, prompting Bhujbal to advocate for necessary amendments rather than a change in his stance.

Despite the unified call for Maratha reservation without harm to the OBC community, Bhujbal has faced constant criticism. He highlighted incidents where the houses of MLAs, including Prakash Solanki and Subhash Raut, were burnt down. Bhujbal witnessed the consequences of such actions, emphasizing the severity of the situation. Noting the burning of Sandeep Kshirsagar, Yogesh Kshirsagar, and the NCP Bhavan, Bhujbal questioned the police's stance and intervention, particularly considering the potential presence of children in those houses. These events prompted Bhujbal to take a proactive approach, organizing a meeting to address the escalating tensions and concerns.