Ready To Leave Maharashtra Govt if Necessary To Fight for OBC, Says Chagan Bhujbal

Over the last seven months, Manoj Jarange has been at the forefront of protests advocating for Maratha reservation. Last Friday, the Maharashtra government acknowledged and accepted all the demands presented by the protestors. In a display of solidarity, Jarange organized a rally to showcase the united stance of the Maratha community. This decision by the state government is significant as it provides the Maratha community with similar benefits to those enjoyed by other backward classes (OBCs) until formal reservations are granted, marking a positive outcome for the prolonged efforts led by Manoj Jarange and others supporting Maratha reservation. However, Chagan Bhujbal, a leader of the OBC community and a member of the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, expressed dissatisfaction with the decision. In a meeting, Bhujbal voiced his concerns, stating that this move gives the impression that their reservation rights are being compromised.

During a conversation with the media, Bhujbal expressed his frustration, questioning whether the discussion about reservation is intentional. He raised concerns about people being infiltrated into OBCs through the backdoor, emphasizing the need to address the issue. When asked about the possibility of leaving the government to fight for OBC reservation, Bhujbal suggested that it should be decided by his party and the chief minister. He emphasized his sadness and anger regarding the impact of the decision on OBC reservation, asserting that he is not alone, as there is widespread support from the OBC society.

Bhujbal criticized the speech made by Devendra Fadnavis, urging separate reservation for Marathas and criticizing the decision to include them in the OBC category. He expressed worry that this move would further dilute OBC reservation and accused the BJP of attempting to divide the OBC community by creating a wedge between Marathas and other OBC communities.

On Monday, Bhujbal declared his readiness to leave the government if necessary to fight for OBC reservation, expressing deep concern about the Supreme Court's decision to stay the implementation of OBC reservation in Maharashtra. He emphasized his focus on the future of OBC students and youth, stating that they would suffer the most if OBC reservation is not restored. Bhujbal announced his intention to meet with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other NCP leaders to discuss the issue and asserted his willingness to resign for the sake of OBC reservation, emphasizing that he is not alone in this fight, with millions of OBC people supporting him.