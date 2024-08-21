Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Members Smash Watermelons and Throw Bangles at Kranti Chowk in Protest Over Badlapur Sexual Assault Case

The Badlapur assault case has sparked outrage across Maharashtra. In response this, the Shiv Sena (UBT) held a protest at Kranti Chowk in Chhattrapti Sambhaji Nagar today, where demonstrators smashed watermelons and threw bangles to express their anger. The incident, involving the abuse of young girls at a school in Badlapur, has ignited widespread fury.

On Tuesday, citizens protested at the school and shut down the local railway station. The incident has drawn attention from various political parties, all demanding strict punishment for the perpetrators. The Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena protested at Kranti Chowk, chanting slogans against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, whom they blame for the state's rising crime rate as Home Minister. Protesters symbolically smashed watermelons and threw bangles, declaring that law and order in Maharashtra had collapsed.

Key leaders at the protest included Uddhav Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire, Mahanagar Pramukh Raju Vaidya, City Mayor Vijay Waghchoure, Vishwanath Swamy, Raju Shinde, and Balasaheb Gaikwad. The crowd vehemently condemned the incident, with women participants stomping on the smashed watermelons.