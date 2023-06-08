Chhatrapati Sambhajianagar: Cop suspended for accepting bribe and releasing illegal gutkha seller

The police officer who was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 and letting go of an illegal gutkha seller instead of taking proper legal action has been promptly suspended by the Superintendent of Police. The officer in question is Sachin Bhume, employed as a driver in the Paithan Sub-Divisional Police Officer's office. Interestingly, Bhume is said to have accepted the bribe amount from the gutkha seller through the digital payment platform PhonePe.

As per reports, on Wednesday, Sachin Bhume apprehended an illicit gutkha vendor in Pachod, situated on the Paithan Pachod Road. Shockingly, Bhume chose to accept a sum of Rs 25,000 from the vendor and subsequently released him through mutual agreement. Given his position as a responsible police officer, it was expected of Bhume to detain the offender and initiate legal proceedings by promptly informing his superiors. However, contrary to expectations, he opted to compromise with the gutkha seller and engaged in financial transactions, as per the sources.

The order classified Bhume's actions as being "extremely grave" and, as a result, he was suspended due to the apparent misuse of his authority. The order further stated that preliminary inquiry procedures are underway against Sachin Bhume, and a final decision will be made based on the findings of the preliminary/departmental inquiry report.