Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 15 social and cultural organisations extend support to AIMIM’s chain hunger strike

In all, 15 different social and cultural organisations have extended their support to the chain hunger strike that started on Saturday over the renaming of the city.

The Aurangabad Namantar Virodhi Sangharsh Samiti' is holding the strike in front of the collector office. MP Imtiaz Jaleel is leading this movement and is getting support from various institutions and organisations apart from general citizens. The press release claimed that so far 15 organisations have announced their support for the movement.

Aurangabadkar Group, Lokshahi Vichar Andolan, Gabbar Action Committee, Muslim Youth Foundation, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, Committee Against Injustice Atrocities Corruption (Divyang Cell), Aurangabad District All-Party Divyang Ekta Manch, Maharashtra Muslim Youth Foundation, Jamiat Ulama Aurangabad City (Arshad Madani), Social Democratic Party of India, Kamgar Hitarth Kantrati Kamgar Sanghatana, Bazm-e-Khawatin Foundation, Swatantra Loksatta Party and other organisations have extended their support to the movement.

Jaleel said that objections can be filed in the divisional commissioner office till March 27 to oppose the renaming. All the organisations, institutions and individuals who have filed objections and received receipts to date should submit the photocopies to MP Jaleel's office at Delhi Gate. So that the number of objections filed will be available.