Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 17-year-old's life cut short while using phone on railway tracks

In a tragic incident, a teenager lost his life while walking on railway tracks with headphones on and was deeply involved in using his mobile phone in the Shivajinagar area. The victim, identified as 17-year-old Ram Dilip Jatale from Kinwat in the Nanded district.

Ram, a 12th-grade student at Vivekanand College, had been residing in a government hostel for tribal boys in the city for the past two years. On the day of the unfortunate incident, he had gone to a hotel in the Shivajinagar area with his cousin Satish Namdev Bhurke and other friends around 2 pm.

While returning to his hostel, Ram was deeply engrossed in his mobile phone and had headphones on, walking ahead of his friends. Unaware of his proximity to the railway tracks and the approaching train, tragedy struck. Satish attempted to alert Ram, but the headphones prevented him from hearing the warning. The collision with the train was inevitable, leading to his untimely demise.

Ram's parents are farmers, and he had a sister pursuing a nursing degree in Parbhani. This tragic incident serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of staying vigilant near railway tracks and avoiding distractions while in potentially hazardous situations.