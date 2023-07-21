Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 25-year-old takes his life over Shiv Sena leader's birthday celebration controversy

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Paithan taluka, a tragic incident unfolded as a 25-year-old man reportedly took his own life amidst a dispute between two groups over the birthday celebration of a Shiv Sena leader from the Thackeray faction. The distressing event occurred on Wednesday night, but its details came to light on Friday. Following the incident, a case has been filed against 12 individuals at the MIDC police station.

According to the reports, the unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday night in Isarwadi village, Paithan taluka. The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Gorakhnath Bobde. At around 10 pm that night, Mahesh Bobde was involved in putting up a birthday banner of a leader from Shiv Sena's Thackeray group in his village. The banner displayed pictures of prominent individuals. Unfortunately, during the process, Mahesh accidentally stepped on the banner, which led to him and his family being attacked by a group of 10-12 people from the village.

Household items were destroyed, and Mahesh Bobde was compelled to apologize while being threatened to have the incident video circulated on social media. Eventually, a village resident intervened and resolved the dispute through mediation. Following this, Mahesh Bobde, fearing further harm, decided to sleep in the field and did not return home until morning. When his brother went to the field to look for him, Mahesh was tragically found hanging. This distressing incident created a tense atmosphere in the village, prompting the police to respond promptly upon receiving the news. To ensure safety, heavy security was deployed in the village, and as part of their investigation, the police have arrested nine individuals in connection with the case.