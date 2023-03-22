Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 270 lawyers to get chambers on March 25 with presence of Supreme Court and High Court Judges

The inauguration of 270 lawyers’ chambers constructed in the High Court premises in the first phase will be held on March 25 at 10 a.m. in the presence of Supreme Court and High Court judges.

The ceremony will be held in the presence of Supreme Court Justice Bhushan Gavai, Justice Rishikesh Roy, Justice Abhay Oak and Justice Dipankar Dutta. Also the Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Sanjay Gangapurwala, the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Prasanna Varale and Justice Ravindra Ghuge will also be present.

In the programme, five lawyers will be allotted chambers by the judges on a representative basis. Out of a total of 510 chambers, 270 will be distributed in the first phase. Likewise, 45 of these chambers are for the lawyers of the State government, said the president of the bar association Adv. Nitin Chaudhary, and secretary, Adv. Suhas Urgunde.