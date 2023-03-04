Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: AIMIM’s hunger strike over renaming Aurangabad

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has been aggressive against MP Imtiyaz Jaleel in the erstwhile Aurangabad and the newly renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the past few days. MNS district president Sumit Khambekar has taken an aggressive stand.

On the one hand, MIM office bearers have started a chain hunger strike outside the collector's office and a board named Aurangabad has also been put up. As a result, the atmosphere at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as a whole has worsened. In it, the MNS demands the resignation of Imtiyaz Jaleel, taking an aggressive stand against him.

A few days ago, the central government approved the proposal to change the name of the city. In it, the name of Osmanabad city was changed to Dharashiv and the name of Aurangabad city was changed to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

From the very beginning, Shiv Sena and MNS were trying to change the name of Aurangabad. So from the very beginning, there was strong opposition from the MIM party. There was a demand that Aurangabad retains the same name. It is now strongly opposed even after the renaming.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar MP was taking an aggressive stand in this and had threatened to go on a chain hunger strike to ensure that Aurangabad is the same name. An agitation is being held in the city today. But on the other hand, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has become aggressive against them. So the political atmosphere is going to heat up well.

Sumit Khambekar has also demanded that Imtiyaz Jaleel, who is now an MP from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, should resign from his post if he is not convinced.