Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Auto driver and accomplice arrested for assault and robbery of over 100 passengers

A shocking incident has surfaced in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A passenger sitting in an auto-rickshaw was brutally beaten and had his mobile phone snatched. The police swiftly registered a case and apprehended both the auto driver and his girlfriend. A thorough police investigation into the matter has uncovered alarming revelations. It has been discovered that the duo has targeted and robbed over 100 individuals thus far.

According to reports, a passenger was travelling in an auto-rickshaw to reach the central station when a woman seated in the same auto suddenly slapped him and forcefully took away his mobile phone. The victim promptly filed a complaint, leading to the registration of a case. Following the case registration, the police acted swiftly and apprehended both the auto driver and his girlfriend. During the questioning, startling details emerged as it was revealed that the duo had allegedly robbed not just one or two, but a staggering 100 passengers.

The suspects in this case have been identified as Sunil Laxman Shrikhande and Kavita Sunil Ragde. Their approach involved initially flirting with passengers in the auto-rickshaw and then deceiving them by pretending to have molested them in order to steal their belongings. Unfortunately, due to the fear of damaging their reputation, none of the victims had previously come forward to report the incidents. However, as soon as a case was filed against the accused, the police swiftly apprehended them. The authorities have assured that a thorough investigation is currently underway to gather more information about the matter.