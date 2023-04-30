Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Auto-rickshaw drivers caught transporting cough syrup for drug addicts

The anti-narcotics squad set up a trap and apprehended two auto-rickshaw drivers who were transporting cough medicines in their vehicles to sell to drug users.

Valuables worth Rs 2,94,960 were seized by the police during an operation carried out on April 28 in Jalannagar. Two auto-rickshaw drivers, identified as Sohail Syed Mahmood (a resident of the railway station area) and Shahzad Manzoor Shaikh (a resident of Bharatnagar, Bidkin), were arrested in the operation.

The crime branch received a tip-off that the two individuals were travelling in an auto-rickshaw and had a stock of sedative cough syrup to sell to drug addicts.

A team comprising police personnel laid a trap in Jalannagar area and caught two suspicious auto-rickshaw drivers carrying 92 bottles of cough syrup medicine, worth Rs 2,94,960. The police detained and interrogated them, leading to a confession that they were taking the drugs to sell to addicts. A case was registered against them at Satara police station.