Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Businessman assaults doctor over Marathi song, arrests made for attempted murder

On June 25, at 10:30 pm, Dr. Deepak Phatak (34, Dhanora, Gevrai) and four of his friends visited a lounge at Akashwani for dinner. Unexpectedly, Dr. Phatak requested the restaurant owner to play a Marathi song. However, Max and Jagjit Singh strongly objected and demanded that the song be stopped, leading to a heated argument. Max pointed a pistol at Dr. Eknath Pawar, a friend of Phatak, and struck him on the head with the pistol's butt. The group faced verbal abuse and received death threats. Dr. Phatak promptly filed a complaint at the Jinsi police station, and Police Inspector Ashok Bhandare took immediate action by registering a case and securing the CCTV footage.