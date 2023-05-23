Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City police launch major drive against traffic offenders, thousands penalised

The city traffic police have initiated a crackdown on violators, specifically targeting those riding triple seats, without a helmet, and on the wrong side of the road. From May 1 to May 22, a total of 10,887 motorists have faced penalties. Assistant Commissioner of Police Dilip Gangurde, who is overseeing the operation, stated that individuals disregarding traffic regulations will face legal action and be charged with cognizable offences.

There is a lack of discipline in the city's traffic situation. The traffic police regularly issue instructions for necessary repairs, but unfortunately, these instructions are consistently being ignored by motorists. Despite being warned against driving on the wrong side, we still see vehicles going against the flow of traffic and carrying more passengers than allowed at places like Sevenhill, Mondha Naka, Kranti Chowk, District Court, Nutan Colony, Khokadpura, CIDCO Chowk, Railway Station, Usmanpura Chowk, and other locations. Furthermore, it is quite common to observe people riding motorcycles without wearing helmets.

As a result, the traffic branch has taken firm measures under the guidance of Police Commissioner Manoj Lohia. From May 1 to May 22, strict actions were taken against motorists who violated the rules by driving on the wrong side, not wearing helmets, or carrying more passengers than allowed. During this period, a total of 10,887 cases were reported, and fines amounting to Rs 80.55 lakh have been imposed by the traffic department.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Dilip Gangurde kindly requests the city's residents to adhere to traffic regulations. It is important to refrain from driving on the wrong side of the road and to avoid carrying excessive passengers. Additionally, it is crucial for everyone riding two-wheelers to wear helmets. If anyone witnesses violations of these rules, they are encouraged to promptly report them to the traffic branch.