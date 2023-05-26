Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CM Eknath Shinde launches 'Shasan Aplya Dari' initiative to benefit farmers

Initiative

In a significant event held at Kannad in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched the 'Shasan Aplya Dari' scheme. The occasion witnessed a substantial presence of farmers from the region.

During his speech, Eknath Shinde expressed that the 'Shasan Aplya Dari' scheme is a source of relief for the general public. Both himself and Devendra Fadnavis contemplated on how they could better connect with the people. Now, their plan is being implemented with a total of 149,572 beneficiaries. The distribution of materials worth Rs 551 crore to farmers is a part of this initiative. Shinde emphasized that the scheme encompasses all relevant programs and initiatives.

Continuing his address, Shinde highlighted that the current administration has made farmer-centric decisions, including the augmentation of NDRF assistance. Farmers were provided relief by incorporating the damages caused by snails into the relief framework. Shinde expressed that the public has faith in this government that prioritizes the welfare of the common man. He further emphasized that the government aims to bring government schemes directly to the doorsteps of ordinary citizens.