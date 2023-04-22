Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Double compensation promise for farmers breaks like a storm

During the time when the Shinde-Fadnavis government was in power, they had made a decision to provide farmers with twice the amount of compensation as per the NDRF norms for losses incurred during heavy rains.

However, the government later changed its stance and instructed that farmers should only receive compensation at the regular rate for the damages, instead of the previously promised double rate. This decision came as a surprise to many farmers who were already struggling with the impact of heavy rainfall on their livelihoods.

In the previous year, the state government had decided to provide double the amount of compensation as per the NDRF guidelines for losses incurred during heavy rains in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

However, this year, the administration has received instructions from the state government to evaluate the damages caused between January and March based on the general criteria, without considering the double rate compensation. Sources have reported that the assessment report has been submitted as per these new instructions.