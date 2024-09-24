Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Duo Robbed at Gunpoint After Giving Lift to Man Posing as Police Officer
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 24, 2024 08:05 PM2024-09-24T20:05:09+5:302024-09-24T20:05:52+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra (September 24, 2024): A young man and his female friend were robbed at gunpoint by a man posing as a police officer Saturday night.
Dhruv Jain, 22, of Sindhi Colony, and his friend were returning home from dinner when they were approached by a man on Link Road who asked for a ride. Jain agreed to give the man a lift, believing him to be a police officer.
The man, after directing Jain to a secluded area, pulled out a gun and demanded the couple's valuables. The robbers made off with two gold rings, a gold chain, and 4,000 rupees in cash.
A complaint was filed at Satara police station on Sunday, and an investigation is underway.
