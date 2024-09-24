Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Duo Robbed at Gunpoint After Giving Lift to Man Posing as Police Officer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra (September 24, 2024): A young man and his female friend were robbed at gunpoint by a man posing as a police officer Saturday night.

Dhruv Jain, 22, of Sindhi Colony, and his friend were returning home from dinner when they were approached by a man on Link Road who asked for a ride. Jain agreed to give the man a lift, believing him to be a police officer.

The man, after directing Jain to a secluded area, pulled out a gun and demanded the couple's valuables. The robbers made off with two gold rings, a gold chain, and 4,000 rupees in cash.

A complaint was filed at Satara police station on Sunday, and an investigation is underway.