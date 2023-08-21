Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Husband commits suicide over wife’s love affair

A tragic incident unfolded in Sillod city as a man took his own life by hanging himself after discovering his wife's extramarital affair. The deceased, identified as Pradeep Gangaram Aarke (32), was found hanging in Rajalwadi. The Sillod city police launched an investigation and filed a case against the wife, Anita (27), and her paramour, Bhausaheb Vijay Aarke (22).

Pradeep's brother, Jagannath Aarke, filed a complaint stating that Anita was involved in an affair with Bhausaheb, leading to frequent arguments between Pradeep and Anita. Pradeep attempted to persuade Anita to end the affair, but his efforts were in vain. Anita confided in Bhausaheb about the disputes, resulting in both of them subjecting Pradeep to physical and emotional abuse.

Pradeep consumed poison earlier

Pradeep married Anita seven years ago, and the couple has two daughters. Anita and Bhausaheb brutally assaulted him. Unable to endure the humiliation, Pradeep consumed insecticide on August 17 and was admitted to a hospital. He was discharged on August 18.