Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : NEET-23 registration to begin in March 1st week

The registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. Undergraduate (NEET- UG) will begin in the first week of March, according to the sources.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the test in offline mode on May 7 for admissions to medical, dental, Ayush and nursing degree courses for the academic year 2023-24.

In 2021, the NEET was conducted on September 12; in 2022, its date was July 17.

This time around, it will be organised on May 7, two months earlier than the last year. The structure of the national-level examination witnessed several changes during the last two years. The whole structure was changed in 2021, the duration was increased by 20 minutes in 2022. The test pattern will remain the same in 2023. There are 720 marks for 200 (180 to be attempted) multiple choice questions (MCQs) based on physics, chemistry and biology (botany and zoology) subjects.

Three hours and twenty minutes will be given to solve the questions.