Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nurse commits suicide after betrayal in love affair

On May 1, in the Jaisinghpura locality, a nurse working at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) allegedly committed suicide by injecting poison into herself in her apartment. The nurse was reportedly in a relationship with a man who betrayed her, resulting in her tragic death. The incident caused a stir in the community.

The Begumpura police station has registered a case against the suspect, Dnyaneshwar Pawar (aged 36, residing in the GMCH area). The victim, Kalpana Vitthalrao Jadhav (aged 30), originally from Nanded but currently living in the Mohini Apartment at Jaisinghpura, has been identified as the deceased.

The police reported that Kalpana had been employed at GMCH for five years since 2016. According to a complaint filed by her mother, Kalpana went to Nanded on April 26 and returned to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on April 30 before her untimely death.

Early on Monday, Kalpana's mother and brother visited her flat and engaged in conversation. While talking, Kalpana excused herself to use the toilet but didn't return for a long time. Concerned about her, the two began knocking on the door but received no response. They ultimately broke open the door and discovered Kalpana lying unconscious on the floor. She was immediately taken to the GMCH for medical treatment, but doctors pronounced her dead upon examination.

In the complaint filed by Kalpana's mother, it was mentioned that the accused, Pawar, who worked with Kalpana, had coerced her into a romantic relationship and demanded sexual favours from her. However, instead of marrying her, Pawar got married to another woman, which had caused immense mental distress to Kalpana. The complaint also revealed that on April 24, Pawar had insulted Kalpana at the hospital, further worsening her mental state. Kalpana had even sent a message to herself on her mobile phone regarding this incident, according to the police.