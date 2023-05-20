Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Stop one-sided arrests in Kiradpura incident, warns Jamiat Ulama-E-Hind

Jamiat Ulama-E-Hind (Arshad Madani) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch demanded that the one-sided arrests of innocent youths, which are going on even till date, should be stopped at once and threatened to launch a massive agitation by constitutional means if the arrests are not stopped.

Briefing the press the officials said, the violent incident occurred in the Kiradpura area on March 30, since then 76 youths have been arrested so far and every day one or two youths are being arrested since then. Jamiat will submit a memorandum to chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to stop these onesided arrested. If the arrests are not stopped then an agitation will be launched by constitutional means.

Jamiat Ulama-E-Hind has helped all the arrested youths to get bail in court. In the FIR, it has been mentioned that the violence erupted due to the clash between two groups. However, no arrests were made from the opposite group. We had asked this question to the then CP Dr Nikhil Gupta, he told us to bring evidence against them. If we will start collecting the evidence then what will police do?

City president Hafiz Abdul Azim Shah, Fafiz Iqbal Ansari, Mustafa Khan, Adv Nawab Patel, Adv Deepali Rao, Adv G S Kulkarni, and others were present during the press meet.