Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Temperature drops as clouds gather, rain expected on May 29-30

On Friday, the wind speed escalated while clouds intermittently formed in the sky. Consequently, the maximum temperature decreased by two degrees below the average, reaching 37.6 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature dropped by four degrees to 21.6 degrees Celsius, according to the Chikalthana Observatory. The weather is undergoing swift changes, as clouds gather in the sky during the afternoon, leading to rain accompanied by thunderstorms at isolated locations on May 29 and 30.

Following the occurrence of extreme temperatures, the weather is currently experiencing rapid and unforeseen transformations as the monsoon season approaches. Unusual cold and hot winds are blowing alongside moisture in the air. Clouds form in the sky afternoon, while the wind speed ranges from two to four kilometres per hour, occasionally reaching eight to 10 kilometres per hour. Consequently, there has been a decrease in temperature by two to four degrees. However, the humidity has risen to 60 per cent. Over the next two days, favourable conditions are being established for pre-monsoon showers. These conditions are anticipated to bring significant alterations, including fluctuations in both daytime and nighttime temperatures.