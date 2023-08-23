Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Woman self-immolates after demolition of her home during anti-encroachment drive, dies

A 32-year-old woman, Sameeksha Khandare, took her life by self-immolation after her home was destroyed during an anti-encroachment operation on Tuesday. Despite receiving medical care, Khandare passed away from her injuries.

Khandare had constructed a small dwelling using bricks and cement on a footpath near the district collector’s office. She had previously undertaken a hunger strike, hoping for a home through a government scheme.

The unauthorized structure was demolished by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation's anti-encroachment team. Khandare then tragically set herself on fire, leading to severe burns. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she could not survive.

Police had earlier reported the illegal structure, and on August 18, an altercation occurred between Khandare and the anti-encroachment team, with Khandare even throwing bricks.

An investigation is ongoing under section 309 of the Indian Penal Code

Reacting to the incident, city MP Imtiaz Jaleel expressed that Khandare's life could have been spared had government authorities taken action to provide housing through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).