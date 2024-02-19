Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024: Eknath Shinde Garlands Statue in Chembur on Birth Anniversary

Marking Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde garlanded the Maratha king's statue in Chembur on Monday. Celebrated on two dates annually, Shivaji Jayanti commemorates the birth anniversary of the revered Maratha leader and is widely observed in Maharashtra and other Maratha-speaking regions.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde garlanded the statue of Shivaji Maharaj in Chembur on the occasion of 'Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti'. pic.twitter.com/adgGeIJMRV — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024



Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the great Maratha warrior king, was a multifaceted personality who displayed exceptional qualities in various spheres of life. His leadership, bravery, and strategic planning have made him an inspiration for generations.

Shivaji Maharaj had a keen eye for talent. He identified and assembled capable and responsible individuals, known as Mavalas, and built a strong army with their help. His ability to organize and lead his forces was instrumental in his success in conquering many forts and territories.