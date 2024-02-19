Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Shivaji Maharaj on Twitter

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Swarajya he founded is a glorious chapter in the history of India. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's political, social, and administrative goals are still an inspiration and guide for all of us. Shiv Jayanti is being celebrated with great enthusiasm everywhere in the state. Various programs have also been organized at many places on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti.



The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary. He tweeted about it on his Twitter account. "A humble tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary. Visionary leader, fearless warrior, protector of culture and embodiment of good governance – his life is an inspiration for generations to come," Modi said. Along with this, he also shared a special video.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also tweeted on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti. "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti... On the birth anniversary of Maharajadhiraj Shri #छत्रपती #शिवाजी_महाराज, the revered deity of Akhand Hindustan, the founder of Hindavi Swarajya," Shinde said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also praised Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary. "Yashwant Kirtiwant, Shaktivant Varadwant, Punyavant, Moralist, Janata Raja || On the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of Hindavi Swarajya, the revered deity of undivided Hindustan, our Janta Raja, Rajadhiraj Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj! Happy Shiv Jayanti to all! Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai!" tweeted Devendra Fadnavis.