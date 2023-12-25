Children deprived of vaccination to 'Catch Up'

Pune: The state Government is implementing a 'Catch Up' campaign for vaccinating deprived children from Pune, Mumbai, and 19 districts. Under Mission Indradhanush, children deprived of MHR-1 and MHR-2 will be given doses in the new year, stated the Health Department.

MHR vaccination is essential for children to prevent the contraction of measles. Earlier, the government had implemented a vaccination drive under Mission Indradhanush in August, September, and October of this year. Accordingly, till December, the goal of 40% of MHR-1 and 58% of MHR-2 was achieved.

The main reason for deprivation from vaccination is migrant labor and their children moving along with them. Additionally, some communities oppose vaccination as a whole. Protests by workers of the National Health Mission had also slowed down the vaccination drive.

To achieve remaining targets, the 'Catch Up' campaign's next stage will be launched in January, stated Dr. Pravin Vedpathak, assistant health Director of the State Family Welfare Department.