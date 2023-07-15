Children in Bhandara's Awali village risk lives to reach school across river

Every day, the children of Awali village face perilous journeys to reach their school by crossing the Chulband River in overcrowded boats. Although schools exist in Awali village, they only offer education up to class 4. As a result, children have no choice but to rely on boats to reach a school located in Soni Village on the other side of the river.

Furthermore, the students face additional challenges during the monsoon season as the river swells with floodwaters, causing them to frequently miss school due to the impassable conditions. Despite the commencement of bridge construction over the Chulband River six months ago, the project remains unfinished, exacerbating the situation.

"The movement happens through boats and hence risk is involved...The movement of students is reduced during rain. We also face several problems using boats. There is a risk to life as well. Every day there is a movement of around 100-150 people and apart from this around 30-40 students also cross it," Bhagat Gaike, a primary school teacher in Awali village said to ANI.

"Crossing the river on a boat on a daily basis is risky. I feel scared. My clothes are ruined every day due to the mud but I am forced to do so for the sake of my studies. We need the bridge on an urgent basis so that we can reach our school easily," Mayur Meshram, a 9th-standard student said to ANI.

As the monsoon season spread across various regions of the country, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert on Friday for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigarh, and other districts in Maharashtra. The IMD has also issued a warning that extends until July 18.