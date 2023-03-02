Chinchwad By-Election Result: BJP’s Ashwini Jagtap leads at end of 19 round

The counting of votes for the Kasba and Chinchwad assembly by-elections, which are the focus of the entire state, is taking place today. Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Ravindra Dhangekar has won in Kasba. While the counting of votes in the Chinchwad constituency is still going on.

The Chinchwad assembly constituency had witnessed a triangular fight between Ashwini Jagtap of the Mahayuti, Nana Kate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, and Independent candidate Rahul Kalate. Bjp's Ashwini Jagtap has taken a lead of 11,073 votes at the end of the 18th round in Chinchwad.

The counting of votes for the Chinchwad by-election is underway. At the end of the 18th round, the BJP's Ashwini Jagtap got 64 thousand 659 votes. On the other hand, NCP candidate Nana Kate got 53 thousand 576 votes, and Rahul Kalate got 21 thousand 526 votes.

After the 19th round, Jagtap got 67 thousand 306 votes. Nana Kate has gotten 55 thousand 747 votes, while independent candidate Rahul Kalate has gotten 22 thousand 771 votes.